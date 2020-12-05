Saturday’s news items [huge stack of paper; unread reports; incomplete information & more] – 12/5/2020

It’s not really that bad | Looking at the meeting agenda and supporting packet for the Tuesday Columbia Borough Meeting, don’t be alarmed by the 74-page file. A bunch of the pages are replicated and duplicated.

Yes, there was a plan | Could this nation have been prepared for this pandemic? Should this nation have been prepared for this pandemic? The answer is a resounding YES. And had this nation had a person at the helm in DC who was not a complete bumbling, self-promoting, pussy-grabbing charlatan, this nation would have fared so much better. His vainglorious stupidity is the primary reason for the more than 285,000 American deaths.

“In 2005 and 2006, the White House Homeland Security Council outlined the National Strategy for Pandemic Influenza and National Strategy for Pandemic Influenza Implementation Plan to guide the United States’ preparedness and response activities in an influenza pandemic. These plans aimed to stop, slow or otherwise limit the spread of a pandemic to the United States; limiting domestic spread, mitigating disease, suffering and death; and sustaining infrastructure and lessening the effects on the economy and society as a whole. At the same time, HHS framed its Pandemic Influenza Plan around a doctrine that laid out guiding principles for pandemic influenza preparedness and response.” – National Pandemic Influenza Plans

If he does not go to jail | … after being convicted for the numerous other crimes he’s accused of (rape, tax evasion, fraud), he surely should be tried for mass murder.

mismatch | The police report presented in the meeting support packet certainly doen’t match the posts at the Columbia Borough CrimeWatch page. So Columbia residents and business owners really are not provided real information about crimes in this town. Manheim Township’s Police Department’s daily news release is far more revealing and transparent.

EXAMPLE: 1. Retail Theft, 7:40 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 1280 Lititz Pike – Dollar Tree (MT) – Four (4) unknown persons (1 black male, 1 white male, and 2 black females) stole cosmetics and candy from the store. Total loss: $20.00. 2. Selective Enforcement Detail, 9:00 to 10:15 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, 1700 block Eden Road (MT) – Officers performed a speed check, which resulted in eight (8) vehicles being stopped and eight (8) citations being issued. The highest recorded speed was 46 MPH in this 25 MPH posted zone. 3. Theft, 2:10 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, 1100 block East King Street (LT) – An unknown male stole a package from the front porch of a residence. Total loss: $11.61. 4. Theft, 2:43 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, 1621 Manheim Pike – China House (MT) – An unknown white male stole a jar containing tip money, from the counter inside the restaurant. He fled on foot when confronted by employees. Total loss: $40.00. 5. Theft, 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, 900 block New Holland Avenue (MT) – Unknown person/s stole a pack from the front porch of a residence. Total loss: $238.97.

Today, 79 years ago | On December 5, 1941, the battleship Arizona arrived at Pearl Harbor. Just two days later, the ship with more than 1,170 of her crew, was sunk during the Day of Infamy of December 7, 1941.