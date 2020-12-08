Tuesday’s news items [meetings, legal notices; police reports; communications & more] – 12/8/2020

Columbia Borough School District | Schedule of school board of directors’ meetings in 2021. – Lancaster Online

Council meeting tonight | 12-08-2002 Regular Meeting Packet – Columbia Borough Website

On December 22 | Columbia Borough will present the 2021 budget for adoption – Lancaster Online [NOTE: Searched for notice of this meeting at the Borough Website with no luck.] Perhaps the contracted communications firm will be able to help Columbia Borough communicate to its citizens, business operators, visitors and potential Customers.

Yesterday in Columbia | Columbia Borough’s Police Department filed these reports: Assaults; harassment; vandalism and vehicle theft.

Reliable sources | Happened on a social media post in which there’s all sorts of misinformation shared in the interest of being helpful. But when it comes to end of life benefits for veterans of the U.S. military, here’s the definitive source: Burial Benefits available through the National Cemetery Administration at the Veterans Affairs Website. Actually, the first “go-to” resource for questions about veterans and veterans benefits, in Pennsylvania, is the County’s Veterans Affairs office. In Lancaster County, that’s here: https://co.lancaster.pa.us/163/Veterans-Affairs