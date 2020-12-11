It’s a paradox – not a pair of ducks!

Ah, yes, it’s a paradox!

It’s paradoxical but not unexpected in this kleptocracy, or is it a plutocracy?

“Kleptocracy (from Greek κλέπτης kléptēs, “thief”, κλέπτω kléptō, ‘I steal’, and -κρατία –kratía from κράτος krátos, ‘power, rule’) is a government whose corrupt leaders (kleptocrats) use political power to appropriate the wealth of their nation, typically by embezzling or misappropriating government funds at the expense of the wider population.

Kleptocracy is different from plutocracy (rule by the richest) and oligarchy (rule by a small elite). In a kleptocracy, corrupt politicians enrich themselves secretly outside the rule of law, through kickbacks, bribes, and special favors, or they simply direct state funds to themselves and their associates. Also, kleptocrats often export much of their profits to foreign nations in anticipation of losing power.

