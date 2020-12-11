17512 Columbia

It’s a paradox – not a pair of ducks!

paradox

Ah, yes, it’s a paradox! 

paradox 2

It’s paradoxical but not unexpected in this kleptocracy, or is it a plutocracy?

Kleptocracy (from Greek κλέπτης kléptēs, “thief”, κλέπτω kléptō, ‘I steal’, and -κρατία –kratía from κράτος krátos, ‘power, rule’) is a government whose corrupt leaders (kleptocrats) use political power to appropriate the wealth of their nation, typically by embezzling or misappropriating government funds at the expense of the wider population.

Kleptocracy is different from plutocracy (rule by the richest) and oligarchy (rule by a small elite). In a kleptocracy, corrupt politicians enrich themselves secretly outside the rule of law, through kickbacks, bribes, and special favors, or they simply direct state funds to themselves and their associates. Also, kleptocrats often export much of their profits to foreign nations in anticipation of losing power.

These two articles just

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s