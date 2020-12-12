Saturday’s new items [holiday lights; “Thanks”-giving; the vaccine; how the electoral college works & more] – 12/12/2020

“PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display | for Route 4003 (Kinderhook Road) Project in Rapho and West Hempfield Townships, Lancaster County”

drumming up more apartments | “Former Drums, Etc. site finds new groove — as $4M apartment project near Science Factory” – Lancaster Online

“Viral spread | Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving.” – Associated Press

be ye neither the first nor the last | “China and Russia have already begun immunizing their citizens. But Russia’s vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been met with skepticism and President Vladimir Putin has not yet received it. In China, around 1 million people have received an experimental vaccine manufactured by state-run Sinopharm. Clinical trials in the United Arab Emirates have shown Sinopharm’s vaccine, which could be widely distributed across Asia, to be 86% effective.” – Make Me Smart

“It’s Time | to Scare People About Covid” – Route Fifty

“30% to 50% | That’s how much the light intensity in American suburbs rises every year between Black Friday and New Year’s. All that holiday sparkle shows up on electric bills: Running 10 strings of 100 mini-lights costs about $35 over the course of the season.”

Mail-in voting | “… came to PA with strong Republican support” – Public Source

Longer read (but there’s a two minute video, too) | “Explaining How The Electoral College Works” – Newsy

Maybe some brains? | “Brains react to facts more than stuff that’s possible.” – Futurity