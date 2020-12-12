“SURVEY: Muslims and Jews report the most religious discrimination.” – Futurity

“Although people of all faiths report growing religious discrimination during the past few years, the phenomenon is most common among Jews and Muslims, according to a new survey.”

posted by Amy McCaig – Rice University

“Jews and Muslims are also much more likely to become victims of violence because of their religious beliefs, the study shows.

“The researchers included samples of religious groups that are in the minority in the United States (Muslims, Jews, Buddhists, Hindus, and atheists) as well as Christians in their study.

“About a quarter of those surveyed reported feeling hostility or disrespect toward their religion when interacting with other people, but over one-third of Jews and almost two-thirds of Muslims reported having such experiences.

“Jews and Muslims were also more likely to report religious harassment, threats, and violence. While 8.7% of all the people surveyed reported being threatened with physical violence due to their religion, 16.7% of Jews and 20.3% of Muslims reported threats.”

