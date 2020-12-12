Trump Coronavirus cases reported in Pennsylvania, December 12, 2020

More than 12,500 Pennsylvanians have died since the mass-murdering clown in the White House minimized the threat of this global pandemic. Yet, this flub-a-dub pretender of a human being attracts lemmings to assist in his madness. Witness the GOP-sters in Pennsylvania’a legislature who joined in an insurrectionist movement.

We agree with this opinion writer who: “Calls for GOP not to be seated in Congress: A look at the fallout from Texas’s brazen election lawsuit.”

If you are not for the rule of law and orderly transfer of power, you are an enemy of the state, of the people and of the sanctity of the union.