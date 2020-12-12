17512 Columbia

Trump Coronavirus cases reported in Pennsylvania, December 12, 2020

covid-19 cases 12-12-2020

More than 12,500 Pennsylvanians have died since the mass-murdering clown in the White House minimized the threat of this global pandemic. Yet, this flub-a-dub pretender of a human being attracts lemmings to assist in his madness. Witness the GOP-sters in Pennsylvania’a legislature who joined in an insurrectionist movement.

We agree with this opinion writer who: “Calls for GOP not to be seated in Congress: A look at the fallout from Texas’s brazen election lawsuit.”

If you are not for the rule of law and orderly transfer of power, you are an enemy of the state, of the people and of the sanctity of the union.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s