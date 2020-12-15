Tuesday’s news items [“up to 20 inches … “; snow emergency routes; New Yorker humor & more] – 12/15/2020

All obituaries are sad | but this one is especially tragic. – As is this one. – Lancaster Online

They’re calling it a winter storm | and it’s not yet winter. Oh, crap, an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster says, “Lancaster County likely will see more snow Wednesday than it did all of last winter.”

“WILL IT BE A SNOWY WINTER? | That depends on which zone we’re in according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac in the Northeast, “It’s Snow Time! Get excited, folks in the Northeast! We can’t spill the beans on the entire forecast, but snow lovers should be very excited!”

always the best | New Yorker‘s cartoons

news release | “PUC Offers Winter Storm Safety Tips”

Columbia’s snow emergency routes | were published in the Borough newsletter (Fall/Winter 2019 issue); the emergency routes are on page 7.

Columbia’s bonds for sale | Legal ad in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Sure cannot find that legal notice at the borough website, though. This from the municipality that cannot figure out how to communicate with its citizens.

“Finally, there is light at the end of the tunnel. | From a recent Letters from an American: “But that light is still a long way away. Today we passed 300,000 official deaths from Covid-19, with well over 16 million infections. We also set a new single-day record of at least 232,369 new coronavirus cases. Outbreaks are escalating, not dropping, and the upcoming holidays threaten to spread the virus further.”

Gulp, gulp, choke, choke | “Up to 20 inches of snow predicted for Lancaster County Wednesday into Thursday” – Lancaster Online

Letters-to-the-editor | are social media for old white guys who are not computer savvy. They seem love the platform for spewing their condescending tripe. A septuagenarian from Paradise wants to be the editor of Lancaster’s “hold-it-in-your-hands” newspaper.