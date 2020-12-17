17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [misinformation; kids’ ZOOM fatigue; indifference & more] – 12/17/2020

Guess … | which states saw the most election disinformation in 2020?MIT Technology Review

“Kids are sick of ZOOM too | — so their teachers are getting creative”MIT Technology Review

WARNING: LONGER READ | “The Overlooked Hallmark of the Trump Administration—and Other Autocracies”The New Yorker

“Columbia Codes Department | targets a handicapped baby, and her father!” An October post we just discovered.Foul People

also discovered | this local facebook site: ColumbiaPA Online

It’s beginning to look a lot like stimulus | “Stimulus talks drag on as leaders say deal is close” Though “The direct checks will be far less than the $1,200 per person included in the previous relief package, and the unemployment bonus benefits will be below the level of a now-expired $600 weekly unemployment boost in order to keep the cost of the bill in check.” – Politico  

 

