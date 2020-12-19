Saturday’s news items [confused communications; herd immunity: fact or fiction & more] – 12/19/2020

The hired communications firm cannot come quickly enough | Which post should citizens and visitors believe? Is there a snow emergency or not? According to the borough Website there is. According to the Police Department Crimewatch post, there’s not.
Anything to it? | Is it junk science? That’s how one of the commenters at the restaurant’s facebook page refers to the restaurant owner’s claim about the Great Barrington Declaration, which essentially endorses the “herd immunity” approach to wrangling with the Trump coronavirus. There’s an article in
“I wish I could purchase a gift certificate however I’ve just learned of the email sent to patrons claiming the benefits of herd immunity. That is junk science. The thing is, without a vaccine, there is NO “herd” immunity. Just as there was never any herd immunity to polio or smallpox or chlorella or the common cold.”
So what is the Great Barrington Declaration? | Amidst all the political arguments about how to “defeat” the coronavirus, this is one that’s surfaced. Because it has some defenders and some detractors, we’ve just decided to list some of the points, you decide:
- The Great Barrington Declaration
- “The Great Barrington Declaration: When Arrogance Leads to Recklessness – With our knowledge of the novel coronavirus still limited, a recent call by scientists for a novel approach to combating it is ill-advised and arrogant.”
- “Herd immunity letter signed by fake experts including ‘Dr Johnny Bananas'”
- Veterans Today, described at Wikipedia as “Veterans Today is a pro-Kremlin, antisemitic conspiracy theory and fake news website. It describes itself as a “military veterans and foreign affairs journal”, but the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) had said ‘the anti-Israel bent on VT can slide pretty quickly into overt anti-Semitism,'” has this to say: “‘Great Barrington Declaration’ a Fake, secretly funded by Koch ‘Science Denialist’ – Open letter calling for new Covid-19 strategy also signed by ‘Prof Cominic Dummings’”
- In October, “White House Considering ‘The Great Barrington Declaration’ Herd Immunity Strategy For Covid-19 Coronavirus”
- Sciencebasedmedicine.org posted this: “The Great Barrington Declaration: COVID-19 deniers follow the path laid down by creationists, HIV/AIDS denialists, and climate science deniers”
- The Mayo Clinic: “Herd immunity and COVID-19 (coronavirus): What you need to know.”
- FOX news: “Fauci calls coronavirus herd immunity approach ‘nonsense, very dangerous’”
