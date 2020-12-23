Wednesday’s news items [darkness] – 2/23/2020

Did you get your apology? | Do you know what happened at last night’s borough council meeting? Were you among the interested and concerned persons tuned into the Columbia borough council meeting last night at the borough’s facebook page? If you were, you noticed that the livestreamed event streamed in, then out, then in and then out again. We may have missed the explanation, the apology or any communication from someone in authority – or anyone involved with the livestreaming. It’s just so sad that citizens, business owners and other interested parties get this shabby treatment. Columbia desperately needs the professionalism of the communications entity they contracted — needs communications help badly.

Oh, hell | The money allocated to Gavin Communications is just for sugar-coating the McG Airport adventure?

When will | citizens and other interested parties get an unvarnished accounting of what happened, what was said and unsaid at last night’s meeting? Was there a back-up recording of the meeting?

also going dark | Columbia news, views & reviews will publish its final posting on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

From the darkness of the bunker | “President Trump slammed the recently passed $900 billion COVID-19 relief package as a ‘disgrace’ on Tuesday evening, urging Congress to amend the bill and increase the amount of money in direct payments to Americans.” – FOX news

More darkness themes:

“Fools”, said I, “You do not know

Silence like a cancer grows

Hear my words that I might teach you

Take my arms that I might reach you” – Lyrics, The Sound of Silence

Where’s Columbia’s Batman to stop the darkness?