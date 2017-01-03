Today’s news – Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “Evidently, ethics are the first casualty of the new Republican Congress.” – Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in this Wall Street Journal article: “House GOP Votes to Put Independent Ethics Board Under Lawmakers’ Control.”

Today’s second quote … “Would that every member of Congress took that oath seriously. But honestly, when in recorded history have all politicians lived up to their oaths and obligations?” – from this Time Goes By | What it’s really like to get old article about the installation of legislators at the national level as they pledge “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”

Today’s third quote … “Or you could ditch that nihilistic approach and call it for what it was. It was an awesome game in college football’s most-iconic venue.” – Extract from the Sporting News’ article about yesterday’s Rose Bowl game.

3 and 8 | The Big Ten’s bowl record this year

Area gas prices – GasBuddy

Free weekend during Community Days at ZooAmerica – January 21 & 22

“State Legislatures should earn their seats” – Editorial, The York Daily Record [HINT: Buckle up, believers … this looks like the way of politics in full swing!]

“State lawmakers ready for new term with Capitol swearing-in” – WITF – [This is the oath they swear to or affirm: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity.”]