Today’s news – Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Today’s quote … “Evidently, ethics are the first casualty of the new Republican Congress.” – Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in this Wall Street Journal article: “House GOP Votes to Put Independent Ethics Board Under Lawmakers’ Control.”
Today’s second quote … “Would that every member of Congress took that oath seriously. But honestly, when in recorded history have all politicians lived up to their oaths and obligations?” – from this Time Goes By | What it’s really like to get old article about the installation of legislators at the national level as they pledge “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
Today’s third quote … “Or you could ditch that nihilistic approach and call it for what it was. It was an awesome game in college football’s most-iconic venue.” – Extract from the Sporting News’ article about yesterday’s Rose Bowl game.
- It’s over – darn good season ends at Rose Bowl – Good game reports here: The Daily Collegian – – – The Los Angeles Times — Sporting News
- 3 and 8 | The Big Ten’s bowl record this year
- Area gas prices – GasBuddy
- Don’t put a Christmas sweater on your dog! – PennLive
- Free weekend during Community Days at ZooAmerica – January 21 & 22
- “State Legislatures should earn their seats” – Editorial, The York Daily Record [HINT: Buckle up, believers … this looks like the way of politics in full swing!]
- “State lawmakers ready for new term with Capitol swearing-in” – WITF – [This is the oath they swear to or affirm: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity.”]
On Penn State, what a year! For a team that started the season unranked, they struggled at the beginning, beat Ohio State, win their division, the Big Ten title,last second loss at the Rose Bowl,great season. We are PENN STATE!