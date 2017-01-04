Today’s news – Wednesday, January 4, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! # DTS – The President Elect’s tweet admonishing the runaway crusaders for their yesterday assault on transparency and ethics.

Today’s second quote … “I’m trying to change the mindset and the culture of the entire program.” – Columbia boys’ basketball head coach, Kerry Glover, in a sports pages lead article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Interesting turnabout in Lancaster | In an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, that city’s mayor now says “the public will get 30 days notice when city-owned properties are sold through Lancaster’s redevelopment authority.” As it should be, government has to be transparent and above board.

Semantics. Wordsmithing. Propaganda. Politically correct. All these come to mind as we noticed this headline in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “LGH’s parent to pursue another partnership.” Nope, it’s another take-over or “acquisition” according to other sources. That’s how The Daily Pennsylvanian announced the “partnership” with Lancaster General Health in April of 2015.

Among the most interesting reading in many newspapers are the obituaries. Mostly, these are composed, not by newspaper writers, but by people close to the decedent (or self-authored). These abridged “life-stories” share fascinating and interesting glimpses of a person who lived. Today, for example, there’s a life-story about a woman sulky driver who also was a United Press reporter. There’s a life story about a men who experienced the horrors of Peleliu. These “liFe-stories” about everyday people – all heroes who went to school, worked, contributed, volunteered and served – are far more compelling and valuable than many of the self-seekers who garner the daily headlines.

Well doggone it, there’s no Columbia School District news in the School Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster either. Good thing Columbia Spy posted the agenda yesterday; and you can find the revised schedule of meeting dates here – Now that issue of confused meeting dates is hopefully resolved, here is the Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda.

Don’t take that cellphone to the court house | You can read President Judge’s order here.

Soldier attacked, badly beaten following Mummer’s Parade – Pennlive