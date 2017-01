“Sears announced a second wave of store closures on Wednesday, bringing the total number of closures scheduled for early 2017 to 150.

“The company will shut down 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears stores by April, according to an internal document obtained by Business Insider.”

The Kmart store in the Musser’s Shops at Prospect center in West Hempfield Township is not on the list.

The Fruitville Pike store in Lancaster, though, will close.