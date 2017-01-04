Agriculture, PennDOT Secretaries Encourage Farm Show-bound Drivers to Use 511PA Website for Safe Travel

Harrisburg, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Transportation

Secretary Leslie S. Richards encouraged drivers headed to the 2017 Pennsylvania

Farm Show to visit 511PA.com for up-to-the-minute travel information.

“PennDOT is a key partner in our efforts to make the 101st PA Farm Show a safe,

enjoyable experience for everyone,” said Secretary Redding. “We have worked

diligently together as state government to protect the nearly half-a-million people who visit Harrisburg every January to celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture. This site is just one example of that team effort.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s new web page, www.511PA.com/farm_show, will provide drivers traveling to the Farm Show with

travel times and route options. The site monitors traffic conditions on major

access routes to the event: Interstate 81/U.S. 15 Northbound, U.S. 22/322

southbound, I-81 southbound, I-283 northbound and I-83 northbound.

“This page is another example of our using technology to improve our services and give travelers the tools to make travel decisions,” Secretary Richards said. “We encourage the public to use this resource so their trip to this important event is as smooth and enjoyable as possible.”

Visitors to the site can see average travel times on routes to the Farm Show and travel times on proposed alternate routes. The site also includes incidents, construction, traffic cameras, traffic speeds and weather information.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 6,000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits, and 300 commercial exhibitors. The show runs January 7-13 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and January 14

from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and parking is $15 in Farm Show lots. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from nearby Interstate 81.

For more information about the 2017 show, visit www.farmshow.state.pa.us.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA,

which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 770 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.