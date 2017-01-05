Today’s news – Thursday, January 5, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Today’s quote … “Citizens need information, they need to get it from the media. The First Amendment was set up to create a media that served as a surrogate role for the public, and if the public is not engaged and they move on and they’re not consuming news … it’s really a disservice and it hurts our democracy a lot.” – A quote from a university professor in this Christian Science Monitor article, “Why Americans’ trust in the media is at an all-time low.”
Today’s second quote … “Pass term limits and cut your salaries, second-highest only to California, which has term limits and half the lawmakers serving three times our population.” – One of the suggestions for Pennsylvania’s legislators in this John Baum column: “Yo, Harrisburg, how about some real New Year’s resolutions?” – Philly.com
- Gas prices up almost 12 cents a gallon – Gant news
- Prices in and around here – Gas Buddy
- Wonder how long it’ll take for the PA legislators to do what NJ’s are trying to do? End the requirement for municipalities to publish LEGAL NOTICES in newspapers?
- No more LEGAL NOTICEs translates into no transparency. | Columbia news, views & reviews has posted often about the need for governments to be transparent.
- NOTE: Columbia Borough has a page at its Website for LEGAL NOTICES, and often posts its LEGAL NOTICES.
- The Columbia Borough School District, on the other hand is not as forthcoming at its website. School Board’s – it seems – are not totally upfront with the citizens they represent. Think the recent Manheim Township fiasco.
- OPINION: Think 2017 will be a good year? If the letters-to-the editors in daily newspapers are indicators, NO! The divisiveness of letter writers continue to rehash the past election. Everyone seems to be moving further and further from a centering, compromising position. It’s a “my way or the highway” or an “I’m in charge – and you’re not” mindset.
- The real experts are not the “talking heads” masquerading as our “elected public servants” | “The Senate’s complicated plan to repeal Obamacare, explained by an expert on Congress” – vox.com