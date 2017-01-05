Today’s news – Thursday, January 5, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “Citizens need information, they need to get it from the media. The First Amendment was set up to create a media that served as a surrogate role for the public, and if the public is not engaged and they move on and they’re not consuming news … it’s really a disservice and it hurts our democracy a lot.” – A quote from a university professor in this Christian Science Monitor article, “Why Americans’ trust in the media is at an all-time low.”

Today’s second quote … “Pass term limits and cut your salaries, second-highest only to California, which has term limits and half the lawmakers serving three times our population.” – One of the suggestions for Pennsylvania’s legislators in this John Baum column: “Yo, Harrisburg, how about some real New Year’s resolutions?” – Philly.com

Gas prices up almost 12 cents a gallon – Gant news

Prices in and around here – Gas Buddy

Wonder how long it’ll take for the PA legislators to do what NJ’s are trying to do? End the requirement for municipalities to publish LEGAL NOTICES in newspapers?

No more LEGAL NOTICEs translates into no transparency. | Columbia news, views & reviews has posted often about the need for governments to be transparent.

NOTE: Columbia Borough has a page at its Website for LEGAL NOTICES, and often posts its LEGAL NOTICES.

The Columbia Borough School District, on the other hand is not as forthcoming at its website. School Board’s – it seems – are not totally upfront with the citizens they represent. Think the recent Manheim Township fiasco.

OPINION: Think 2017 will be a good year? If the letters-to-the editors in daily newspapers are indicators, NO! The divisiveness of letter writers continue to rehash the past election. Everyone seems to be moving further and further from a centering, compromising position. It’s a “my way or the highway” or an “I’m in charge – and you’re not” mindset.

