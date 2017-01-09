That’ll never happen here – You think?

This astounding post comes from “Time Goes By | What it’s really like to get old.”

This really is a “must read” with a “must watch” video.

“SHIPPING THE INTERNET ARCHIVE TO CANADA

“You know the Internet Archive, right? It is a massive and amazing online, digital, searchable library that includes text, audio, video, software and images totaling, at the moment, 279 billion web pages.

“One section of it is called the Wayback Machine where you can view images of websites from ‘wayback’ in the past. In fact, you can even see one of TimeGoesBy’s first iterations before the photo banner.

“Not long ago, Internet Archive founder, Bewster Kahle (who is a true hero of free speech) announced that in the wake of the election of Donald Trump, he is moving a copy of the vast archive to Canada.

“Recently, he explained the reasons to host Amy Goodman on Democracy Now!:

“You can read more about the move at Alternet and you can explore the Internet Archive for yourself here.”