Today’s news – Monday, January 9, 2017

Today’s quote … “Nobody gave us information, and as time went on, we were treated more and more like suspects.” – from this New York Times article about the chaos that resulted during the airport shooting in Florida – because of rumors.

One huge transparency step | during last week’s Columbia borough School District board of directors’ committee-of-the-whole meeting, the interim and acting financial chief displayed a number of financial reports that the Eastern Lancaster School District openly displays for its board and citizens at its Website. When he said these reports for the Columbia Borough School District can be available for Columbia’s Website, the board approved the suggestion. Citizens will be able to see these financial reports as these as attachments for future meeting agendas: General Fund Checks – Balance Sheets Expenditure Summary – Revenue Summary – Cafeteria Profit and Loss – Budgetary Transfers – Student Activity Fund Checks.

From tiny acorns … | Lancaster Roots and Blues is an annual festival that features artists from around the USA and beyond. The purpose – to bring an array of talented artists to Lancaster, PA and to celebrate the roots of American music.



It began at the end of 2013 with a man and his passion, his vision and a KickStarter campaign.

Hickernell will chair PA House Education Committee. – Pennlive

Columbia man charged “with taking $90 worth of meat Nov. 18 from Giant, 1605 Lititz Pike,” according to the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Don’t you wonder why Columbia Borough’s Council meeting agenda never gets appears with other municipalities in the GOVERNMENT CALENDAR listings in LNP – Always Lancaster? We do; maybe “What we got here is failure to communicate.”

Sure not the case in Pennsylvania |“Low Pay In State Legislatures Means Some Can’t Afford The Job” – NPR