17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Sunday, January 8, 2017

In Uncategorized on January 8, 2017 at 8:34 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “ … not once did I consider how a story would affect circulation.” – from this column “‘The media’ is not a single entity and shouldn’t be viewed as one” in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Another quote for today … “In 12 minutes we solved a mystery hit-and-run. It’s amazing, And all we had to do is post it. The takeaway for me is that [social media] is totally worth it.” – from the above Morning Call article.

Promises made – promises not kept!

From a October 30, 2015 Columbia news, views & reviews post: “In February 2015, Columbia news, views & reviews posted this:

Number 2 … He (the mayor) announced that the Police Department is close to having a new application called “CrimeWatch.” He said that a number of communities have signed up with CrimeWatch (click here or on the graphic above to see area departments) to share the daily police log information – the arrests, the warrants, the news about policing and safety – not only for the Borough but for other areas too. He said the pictures that now hang on the windows of the police station will be online. Number 3 … He said information about the above – the first two tidbits – would be posted at the Columbia Police Department’s facebook page. That’ll be a welcome addition for borough citizens.”

ta-dah

food-safety-inspections

coyote-dayDays ’til coyote day!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: