Today’s news – Sunday, January 8, 2017

Today’s quote … “ … not once did I consider how a story would affect circulation.” – from this column “‘The media’ is not a single entity and shouldn’t be viewed as one” in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

HINT | “Police Facebook pages catching on as way to catch criminals” – The Morning Call

And there you have it | “Police car chase at speeds topping 100 mph ends with crash in Columbia” – Lancaster Online

Another quote for today … “In 12 minutes we solved a mystery hit-and-run. It’s amazing, And all we had to do is post it. The takeaway for me is that [social media] is totally worth it.” – from the above Morning Call article.

Promises made – promises not kept!

From a October 30, 2015 Columbia news, views & reviews post: “In February 2015, Columbia news, views & reviews posted this:

Number 2 … He (the mayor) announced that the Police Department is close to having a new application called “CrimeWatch.” He said that a number of communities have signed up with CrimeWatch (click here or on the graphic above to see area departments) to share the daily police log information – the arrests, the warrants, the news about policing and safety – not only for the Borough but for other areas too. He said the pictures that now hang on the windows of the police station will be online. Number 3 … He said information about the above – the first two tidbits – would be posted at the Columbia Police Department’s facebook page. That’ll be a welcome addition for borough citizens.”



Protests lead to arrests – PennLive

Appointment(s) disappointment | “Senate Confirmation Hearings to Begin Without All Background Checks” – The New York Times

Lancaster County food serving establishments inspections. – Lancaster Online



York County food serving establishments inspections. – York Daily Record / York Sunday News

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

