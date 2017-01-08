Today’s news – Sunday, January 8, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Today’s quote … “ … not once did I consider how a story would affect circulation.” – from this column “‘The media’ is not a single entity and shouldn’t be viewed as one” in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
- HINT | “Police Facebook pages catching on as way to catch criminals” – The Morning Call
- And there you have it | “Police car chase at speeds topping 100 mph ends with crash in Columbia” – Lancaster Online
- WGAL-TV8 reports “Police say Robinson lost control of the vehicle and smashed into the side of the Catholic War Veterans building at 631 Locust Street.”
- Theron’s previous misdeeds | Find them here.
Another quote for today … “In 12 minutes we solved a mystery hit-and-run. It’s amazing, And all we had to do is post it. The takeaway for me is that [social media] is totally worth it.” – from the above Morning Call article.
Promises made – promises not kept!
From a October 30, 2015 Columbia news, views & reviews post: “In February 2015, Columbia news, views & reviews posted this:
Number 2 … He (the mayor) announced that the Police Department is close to having a new application called “CrimeWatch.” He said that a number of communities have signed up with CrimeWatch (click here or on the graphic above to see area departments) to share the daily police log information – the arrests, the warrants, the news about policing and safety – not only for the Borough but for other areas too. He said the pictures that now hang on the windows of the police station will be online. Number 3 … He said information about the above – the first two tidbits – would be posted at the Columbia Police Department’s facebook page. That’ll be a welcome addition for borough citizens.”
- “A car, a cop, an act of kindness” – The Morning Call
- “Columbia Borough manager Greg Sahd said the (L.E.R.T.A.) program (in Columbia) ‘hasn’t really caught on.'” – Lancaster Online
- What’s L.E.R.T.A. Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act
- Protests lead to arrests – PennLive
- Warning: “Politicians on the loose at the PA Farm Show” – WITF
- Appointment(s) disappointment | “Senate Confirmation Hearings to Begin Without All Background Checks” – The New York Times
- Lancaster County food serving establishments inspections. – Lancaster Online
- York County food serving establishments inspections. – York Daily Record / York Sunday News
- Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.