a responsibility to communicate

If your neighbor’s house was on fire – would you alert her?

When there’s a threat to personal or property safety, there’s an implied duty to warn others of the threat in civilized societies. To not communicate a warning or an alert of threats or real criminal activities or incidents ought to be considered dereliction of duty.

Why then is information about vehicular theft in Columbia not shared with citizens by the police department? If crimes are being committed in a neighborhood, why not share that information with others in the neighborhood or other neighborhoods? In a timely manner.

Local news items, as the stolen vehicle report or school board meetings or council meetings are regularly reported by Columbia news, views & reviews and Columbia Spy — local, citizen-journalism online news resources.

Look for a shared ad from these news resources on placemats at The Black Olive soon.

