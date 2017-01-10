Today’s new – Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “Dishonest media says Mexico won’t be paying for the wall if they pay a little later so the wall can be built more quickly. Media is fake!” – Tweet from the incoming POTUS.



Days ’til coyote day!

LEGAL NOTICE – Columbia Borough School District’s lists meeting dates – Lancaster Online

Look for another LEGAL NOTICE announcing a meeting to interview prospective applicants for a borough councillor position vacated by the resignation of a councillor, Stephanie Weisser. Weisser submitted her resignation in December, but the council voted to not accept it until last night’s meeting.

Weisser’s not listed at the borough Website – though the committee assignments are. Last night, councillor Pam Williams volunteered to serve as the Northwest County River Trails Rep. Council approved her for the volunteer position.

At last night’s council meeting, the councillors discussed a the announcement of a special meeting to conduct interviews. At least two citizens have submitted letters of interest to date. That special council meeting is planned for Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 6:00 pm in the council chambers. Note this date conflicts with the scheduled School Board Committee-of-the-Whole meeting; citizens will have to choose which to attend.

Council’s 2017 meeting dates are listed at the LEGAL NOTICES at the borough website.

Among the proclamations the mayor read at last night’s council meeting, he proclaimed January 29, 2017 through February 4, 2017 “Catholic School’s Week.“ The mayor read the proclamation and presented it to Our Lady of the Angels school students and the faculty representative.

“VITA helps put hard-earned money back in the pockets of low-to-moderate income wage earners in the form of tax refunds and tax credits. And the free service saves taxpayers the expense of tax preparation services, which average about $200.”

” … a registry of 1.4 million Muslims for under $20,000″ – REVEAL – the Center for Investigative Reporting

That’ll never happen here – BUT IT DID! | On January, 14, 1942, “President Franklin D. Roosevelt issues Presidential Proclamation No. 2537, requiring aliens from World War II-enemy countries–Italy, Germany and Japan–to register with the United States Department of Justice. Registered persons were then issued a Certificate of Identification for Aliens of Enemy Nationality. A follow-up to the Alien Registration Act of 1940, Proclamation No. 2537 facilitated the beginning of full-scale internment of Japanese Americans the following month.” – History.com