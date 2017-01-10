Family First Health Graduates first round of Health Equity and Leadership Group

The 2016 Family First Health, Health Equity and Leadership Group are pictured with Family First Health Chief Executive Officer, Jenny Englerth, and Director of Human Resources, Joan Beaverson.

From left (standing): Jenny Englerth, Shane Moore, Leslie Andino, Jen Moubray, Gena Daugherty, Patty Welles, and Joan Beaverson. From left (seated): Daisy Olan-Cuevas, Stephanie Downing, and Casey Darling-Horan. Not pictured: Shyasia Bailey

Family First Health recently had their first round of nine staff complete the Health Equity and Leadership program. For the past year, these individuals from various sites, departments, and backgrounds, met routinely to focus on personal and professional growth. With an emphasis on community and leadership initiatives, the group built a structure of teamwork to become active advocates for health equity in the community.

Highlights for the 2016 class include; presentations to all Family First Health staff regarding the difference between equity and equality, becoming members of the healthcare advocacy group “Put People First”, acceptance into Leadership Hanover, and training new hires and medical receptionists on customer service. In addition, staff participated in the Design Thinking workshop, which gave tools for building programs, activities and items with a customer-focus.

Health Equity and Leadership participants report that through the group they are able to utilize undeveloped skills and find hidden abilities and potential. Individuals have been chosen for the 2017 Health Equity and Leadership Group, and will be beginning their yearlong journey this month.

About Family First Health

Founded in 1970, York Health Corporation, now Family First Health, is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center dedicated to providing a broad range of primary health care, dental care and social services at sites in Adams, Lancaster, and York Counties.

