Today’s news – Wednesday, January 11, 2016

Wednesday, January 11, 2016

Today’s quote … “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” – Queen Gertrude from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Wonder whether that might apply to the incoming POTUS, as well.

A second quote … “Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” – Tweet from the incoming POTUS.

  • Appointment disappointment | Happens when folks are appointed (e.g., hand-picked) for positions.

  1. Three quotes:

    “Our democracy is threatened whenever we take it for granted.” – President Barach Obama from his final speech as POTUS last night, 1/10/17

    “Ironically, poor rural whites were the primary beneficiaries of Obamacare.” – U.S. Representative Luis Guiterrez, D (Ill.), today on Democracy Now.org.

    “Race and class issues must be considered together.” – President Barach Obama from his speech last night.

