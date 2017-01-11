Today’s news – Wednesday, January 11, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Today’s quote … “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” – Queen Gertrude from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Wonder whether that might apply to the incoming POTUS, as well.
A second quote … “Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” – Tweet from the incoming POTUS.
- “As you head out this morning please take your time and use caustion (sic). There are many secondary roads that are slippery due to ice. Thanks and have a safe day.” – post at the Columbia Police Department facebook page
Three quotes:
“Our democracy is threatened whenever we take it for granted.” – President Barach Obama from his final speech as POTUS last night, 1/10/17
“Ironically, poor rural whites were the primary beneficiaries of Obamacare.” – U.S. Representative Luis Guiterrez, D (Ill.), today on Democracy Now.org.
“Race and class issues must be considered together.” – President Barach Obama from his speech last night.