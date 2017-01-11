Today’s news – Wednesday, January 11, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” – Queen Gertrude from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Wonder whether that might apply to the incoming POTUS, as well.



A second quote … “Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” – Tweet from the incoming POTUS.

“As you head out this morning please take your time and use caustion (sic). There are many secondary roads that are slippery due to ice. Thanks and have a safe day.” – post at the Columbia Police Department facebook page

Riding the “guv’ment” pony | Lancaster County DA looking to be a judge – Lancaster Online

Days ’til coyote day!

The plot thickens. | Can US intelligence be so wrong? – CNN

A Cure for Senior Loneliness – next avenue

Susquehanna Center for the Creative Arts is offering two painting workshops with Master Artist, Ange Bentivegna this month. You will create a 16×20 painting of high quality in two hours. These workshops are designed for beginners and those with experience. – news release

Want to guess who is atop the list? | “America’s most hated companies” – 24/7 Wall St.

Appointment disappointment | Happens when folks are appointed (e.g., hand-picked) for positions.

SMH | Don’t you wonder why the Mitch McConnell’s keep being reelected? – “Schumer sends McConnell back his own 2009 letter on nominations” – The Hill

Oh! dem golden showers! – sung to the tune O!, dem golden slippers.