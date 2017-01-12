17512 Columbia

Today's news – Thursday, January 12, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “We had a great News Conference at Trump Tower today. A couple of FAKE NEWS organizations were there but the people truly get what’s going on” – Tweet from the incoming POTUS.

coyote-dayDays ’til coyote day!

A second quote … “We must act quickly to bring relief to the American people.’’  – Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell in this Boston Globe article: Senate ready to start taking apart Affordable Care Act.” | With or without a replacement plan?

  • Yesterday’s ice was a big problem – though the Columbia Police Department did caution folks at its facebook page Columbia Borough School District did not announce a delay to the chagrin of many parents. Many other school districts did have delays or cancelations. Here’s one comment from a string at What’s happening at Columbia PA and area facebook page: “This is crazy, children falling. Shame on you School district of Columbia, start thinking about the kids safety, instead of thinking with your feet.

iwepaA new face at the Historic Columbia Market House on Fridays –  IWPEPA facebook page

  • What a good idea! | Noticed that Denver borough appointed a “junior councillor” – a high school student to attend the first council meeting of each month.

