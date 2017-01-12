Several Lancaster Countians among larger group of Pennsylvanians busted for welfare fraud

“Maureen Zeno, 59, of Mount Joy in Lancaster County, pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $1,451 in SNAP benefits. She was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay restitution and court costs. She also was disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits for 12 months.

“Shawn M. Connatser, 35, of Lancaster in Lancaster County, pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $2,142 in SNAP benefits. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 8. He is disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits for 12 months.

“Pennsylvania recently prosecuted 45 people for welfare fraud and the state will eventually receive $314,302 in restitution as a result, the state Office of Inspector General announced.” – Pennlive