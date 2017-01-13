Today’s news – Friday, January 13, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “ … and I define middle class to be under $20 million.” – Jerome Hesch, a tax lawyer, in this Bloomberg article about the incoming POTUS’s nominee for Sectetary of the Treasury.



“LEGAL NOTICE Columbia Borough is seeking a Columbia Borough Resident to serve on the Columbia Borough Council beginning February 2017 filling a term to expire 12/31/2017. Interested applicants should contact the Columbia Borough Manager, Greg Sahd, at 717-684-2467 Ext. 7318 by 4:30pm Thursday, February 2, 2017 . Gregory Sahd Borough Manager – Lancaster Online Legal Notice – B UT NOT SHOWN AT THE BOROUGH’S LEGAL NOTICES WEBPAGE

This February 2 SPECIAL MEETING , though, is shown at the Borough Legal Notices Webpage.

Days ’til coyote day!

VFW takes stand about mental health issues – VFW Magazine

Sucks to be unemployed – especially now. There’s an article leading off LNP – Always Lancaster‘s page one about the long lines at CareerLink to file unemployment claims. A similar article from the Lehigh Valley is here.

and legislators “appear unmoved” by everyday citizens’ plight – WITF

Reminder from Columbia Borough: “The Columbia Borough Office will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2017 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.”

Columbia does make it into the Municipal Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster with notes from Monday’s Borough Council meeting.

“Big 33 closing its doors” – Central Penn Business Journal

On comparison, the more they look the same – The Los Angeles Times

Notice from the Columbia Library below:

“Pennsylvania allocates $65 million a year to provide tax credits to film and TV companies. But did you know that nearly every single tax credit dollar goes on to benefit companies that have nothing to do with film or TV ?” – Public Source