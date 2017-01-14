Today’s news – Saturday, January 14, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Today’s quote … “… LNP misses to many local things that should be reported or put on line for viewers, I get so sick of our local news not posting or talking about what’s happening locally. ” – Comment following an newspaper staffer’s comment about local news reporting at Lancaster Online.
- And now this Special Meeting “LEGAL NOTICE” is posted at the Columbia Borough Website
- Also posted | A Special Meeting at the Columbia Borough School District Website – a 5:30 pm Special Meeting for next Wednesday, January 18. What gives, does the school board really not want people to attend? At 5:30, many people are still heading home from work. No agenda posted yet.
- Columbia’s girls’ basketball captures page one of sports in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster – read the article here.
- Justice Department report on Chicago Police Department’s actions are not pretty. – The New York Times
- Sanity prevails in San Diego | Voters reject corporate welfare to keep football team. Is San Diego’s frugality the start of a national trend?
- Out-of-date Websites (and facebook pages) are like burnt-out spaces anywhere. They need to be dismantled and taken down.
- Really good information is at the Columbia Borough Fire Department Station 80 facebook page
Aside from public attendance, one has to wonder how many board members will make it to this meeting for the interviews. Some can’t even make it for the six and seven o’clock start times.
Yeah, we think this a “most curious” time – certainly appears hurried for some reason!!!