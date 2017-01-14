Today’s news – Saturday, January 14, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Days ’til coyote day!

Today’s quote … “… LNP misses to many local things that should be reported or put on line for viewers, I get so sick of our local news not posting or talking about what’s happening locally. ” – Comment following an newspaper staffer’s comment about local news reporting at Lancaster Online.



And now this Special Meeting “LEGAL NOTICE” is posted at the Columbia Borough Website



Also posted | A Special Meeting at the Columbia Borough School District Website – a 5:30 pm Special Meeting for next Wednesday, January 18. What gives, does the school board really not want people to attend? At 5:30, many people are still heading home from work. No agenda posted yet.

Columbia’s girls’ basketball captures page one of sports in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster – read the article here.

Justice Department report on Chicago Police Department’s actions are not pretty. – The New York Times

Sanity prevails in San Diego | Voters reject corporate welfare to keep football team. Is San Diego’s frugality the start of a national trend?

Out-of-date Websites (and facebook pages) are like burnt-out spaces anywhere. They need to be dismantled and taken down.

Really good information is at the Columbia Borough Fire Department Station 80 facebook page