Today’s news – Sunday, January 15, 2017

Days ’til coyote day!

Today’s quote … “It is refreshing and it is very good for our democracy that we have a president that is trying to get us back to a free press.” – The one-hit wonder, former mayor of The Big Apple in this News Corpse article.

Today’s second quote … “The unethical behaviour I’ve seen happen since moving here is appalling.” – from an anonymous comment following this Columbia Spy article: “Money for school agreement is so far a no-show.”

And today’s weasel quote … “First, I am glad you are standing here. I mean really. Seriously. Hey. No really.” – from this Allentown Morning Call article: “Cancer survivor who once opposed federal health law challenges Paul Ryan on its repeal.”

But … this formerly blind being can see – Lancaster Online



“What are the Information Needs of Communities in a Democracy?” – Columbia news, views & reviews, March, 2011

“collision course”coming – The Boston Globe

and some days the bear gets you | Wells Fargo “plans to close more than 400 branchesbenefits from higher rates, plans cost reduction” – Philly.com

End of an era | “Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® will hold its final performances in May of this year.” – Ringling Bros. Website

Lancaster County food serving establishments inspections. – Lancaster Online



Oh, shame on you IHOP _ York County food serving establishments inspections. – York Daily Record / York Sunday News

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.