Today’s news – Sunday, January 15, 2017

Today’s quote … “It is refreshing and it is very good for our democracy that we have a president that is trying to get us back to a free press.” – The one-hit wonder, former mayor of The Big Apple in this News Corpse article.
Today’s second quote … “The unethical behaviour I’ve seen happen since moving here is appalling.” – from an anonymous comment following this Columbia Spy article: “Money for school agreement is so far a no-show.”
And today’s weasel quote … “First, I am glad you are standing here. I mean really. Seriously. Hey. No really.” – from this Allentown Morning Call article: “Cancer survivor who once opposed federal health law challenges Paul Ryan on its repeal.”
- But … this formerly blind being can see – Lancaster Online
- “What are the Information Needs of Communities in a Democracy?” – Columbia news, views & reviews, March, 2011
- “collision course”coming – The Boston Globe
- and some days the bear gets you | Wells Fargo “plans to close more than 400 branchesbenefits from higher rates, plans cost reduction” – Philly.com
- So, what’s heart surgery like? “After a massive heart attack, Inquirer sports editor survived ‘8 days in hell'” – Philly.com
- End of an era | “Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® will hold its final performances in May of this year.” – Ringling Bros. Website
- Lancaster County food serving establishments inspections. – Lancaster Online
- Oh, shame on you IHOP _ York County food serving establishments inspections. – York Daily Record / York Sunday News
- Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.
There are those that want to tell about the appalling, unethical behavior, but for some reason they will not. Two people serving in different capacities, with no connection to each another, have told me that there is truth to the unethical actions that go on behind the scenes in Columbia’s government. Hopefully someday they will take that information to the proper people in order to straighten things out.