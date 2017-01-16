Today’s news – Monday, January 16, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Days ’til coyote day!

Today’s quote … “ interview candidates for the open Board Position … ” – Well, the mystery of the SPECIAL MEETING is revealed as the Columbia Borough School Board of Directors finally comes clean with this LEGAL NOTICE. – Lancaster Online [The agenda for the meeting is not yet posted at the Website.]



Martin Luther King, Jr. – History.com

Talking out of both sides about oil prices – Truthout

every one until this year | he won’t be alone- OZY.com

OPINION: “America is off the tracks” – The Boston Globe

Lancaster County’s media age, 38.4 – Columbia’s, 37.5 according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Here are more comparisons – US Census Bureau

Big bucks buy-in for coyote day events – The New York Times

Did you notice the employment section in yesterday’s LNP – Always Lancaster seemed to have more job listings? That’s followed by a special employment section in today’s newspaper. A harbinger?

Must be like the end of prohibition | “Free-the-six-pack” begins tomorrow. – FOX43-TV

Rising to the top: Steelers, Patriots, the Pack and the “flying high” Falcons. | each has an outstanding QB – NFL.com

The Women’s March on Washington D.C. is happening January 21, 2017!

“It’s been exactly 98 years since a giant wave of molasses killed 21 people in Boston” – The Boston Globe