Today’s news – Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there. coyote-dayDays ’til coyote day!

Today’s quote … “Almost everyone in Europe dreads the Trump presidency. Everyone, except fascists.” J.K. Rowling tweet. She is a British novelist, screenwriter and film producer best known as the author of the Harry Potter fantasy series.

  • appointment disappointment abounds at all levelsThe Los Angeles Times
  • School Board Agenda for the meeting on the 19th is postedtomorrows’ special meeting’s agenda is not. Columbia Borough School District Website
  • An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster states that Manheim Township’s Fire Department “is planning to hire three full-time firefighters” because it having a tough time getting volunteers. A harbinger?

18-upgradingColumbia’s Public Library will be open ... but several county libraries will be closed for this upgrade!

  • Unsustainable! (or deep doo-doo) | In 2000, our national debt was $5,674,178,209,886.86 – today it’s greater than $18,150,617,666,484.33. More than a 320% increase!Treasury Direct

18-book-club

18-book-club-9-12

