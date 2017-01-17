Today’s news – Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there. Days ’til coyote day!

Today’s quote … “Almost everyone in Europe dreads the Trump presidency. Everyone, except fascists.” – J.K. Rowling tweet. She is a British novelist, screenwriter and film producer best known as the author of the Harry Potter fantasy series.

appointment disappointment abounds at all levels – The Los Angeles Times

School Board Agenda for the meeting on the 19th is posted – tomorrows’ special meeting’s agenda is not . – Columbia Borough School District Website

An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster states that Manheim Township’s Fire Department “is planning to hire three full-time firefighters” because it having a tough time getting volunteers. A harbinger?

Columbia’s Public Library will be open ... but several county libraries will be closed for this upgrade!

Unsustainable! (or deep doo-doo) | In 2000, our national debt was $5,674,178,209,886.86 – today it’s greater than $18,150,617,666,484.33. More than a 320% increase!– Treasury Direct