LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Columbia Borough School District Board of Directors, Columbia, PA, will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at 5:30 P.M. in the District Administration Center, 200 N. 5th Street, Columbia, PA, to interview candidates for the open Board Position to discuss and take action on that and any other matter that comes before the board. This notice is Pursuant to Section 423 of the School Code (24 P.S. 4-423).

