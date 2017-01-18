17512 Columbia

Bunch of traffic & summary arrests announced by the Columbia Police Department

In Uncategorized on January 18, 2017 at 4:53 pm

All are listed at the Crime Watch site.

  1. Congrats on your article in LNP

    Reply
    Intermezzo by Stephanie 18 January 2017 at 5pm

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: