another SPECIAL MEETING announced

This Legal notice is posted at Lancaster Online and appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. And at the Borough’s Website.

LEGAL NOTICE Notice is hereby given that a Special Meeting of the Columbia Borough Council will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 6:00pm, in the Borough Hall, 308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA, to interview candidates and to appoint someone to the vacant Borough Council position and any other Borough business. If you are a person with a disability wishing to attend and require an accommodation to participate in the meeting, please contact the Borough Office at 684-2467. Greg Sahd Borough Manager