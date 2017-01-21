Today’s news – Saturday, January 21, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning because today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people.” – From the 45th President of the United States’ Inaugural Address. – The Washington Post

Susquehanna Center for the Creative Arts, 224 Locust Street, Columbia, PA as openings for a January 27, 6-8 p.m. workshop with Master Teacher, Ange Bentivegna.The workshop is designed for beginners or intermediate, with step by step instruction, creating a 16×20 inch painting. All painting supplies included.

This is a FREE event – call / text or email if you require accommodations.

NEWS RELEASE: The Columbia Market House is offering our first “Movie at the Market House”. The movie being shown is “The Secret Life of Pets”, which will start playing at 11:30am on Saturday, January 28.. Everyone is invited to stop in; limited seating will be provided. Children should be accompanied with a parent or guardian. Beverages and food will be available for purchase through our stand holders.

READ about “a citizens documented actions (in trying to do the right thing in accordance with the law) at the Lancaster County Prothonotary’s Office Website. You can read the documents here.

HOOPS | Columbia “catches fire” – Lancaster Online

“Is US politics making you sick? If so, you might find the vomitorium of ancient Rome an appealing notion. Legend has it that this special room was set aside for feasting elites to bring up their dinner – in order to make room for more food.

“School integration town hall will pack Ware Center on Tuesday; satellite site set up” – Lancaster Online

Put this on your calendar!