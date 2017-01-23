The bully pulpit and the bully on the pulpit

The Bully Pulpit

“According to the ‘Oxford English Dictionary,’ bully pulpit means ‘a public office or position of authority that provides its occupant with an outstanding opportunity to speak out on any issue.’”

Back in the day, the phrase was coined by a US President: Theodore Roosevelt. Read more at this WITF article.

Fast forward over a century and we have “the bully on a pulpit.

The POTUS and his band of ilk have taken bullying to new low – bullying anyone who disagrees with anything they deem to be “truth.”

Get this! ““I’m saying there’s an obsession by the media to delegitimize this president, and we are not going to sit around and let it happen. We are going to fight back tooth and nail every day, and twice on Sunday.”

Those are the words of White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebuson a TV show yesterday.

Class characters, this band of bullies.

Sounds horrible “Putin-esque.”

Wonder how they’d feel with no legitimate news coverage? Probably great because their own Breitbart-like fake news would serve as the primary propaganda machine.

“When Adolf Hitler took power in 1933, the Nazis controlled less than three percent of Germany’s 4,700 papers. “The elimination of the German multi-party political system not only brought about the demise of hundreds of newspapers produced by outlawed political parties; it also allowed the state to seize the printing plants and equipment of the Communist and Social Democratic Parties, which were often turned over directly to the Nazi Party. In the following months, the Nazis established control or exerted influence over independent press organs. “During the first weeks of 1933, the Nazi regime deployed the radio, press, and newsreels to stoke fears of a pending “Communist uprising,” then channeled popular anxieties into political measures that eradicated civil liberties and democracy. SA (storm troopers) and members of the Nazi elite paramilitary formation, the SS, took to the streets to brutalize or arrest political opponents and incarcerate them in hastily established detention centers and concentration camps. Nazi thugs broke into opposing political party offices, destroying printing presses and newspapers.” – The United States Holocaust Museum