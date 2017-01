There are 45 words in the First Amendment to the Constitution.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Somewhat ironic that the 45th President of the United States is so tough on media, eh!

45 on 45