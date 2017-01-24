Today’s news – Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Yet another COLUMBIA BOROUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL MEETING SLATED FOR TOMOPRROW!!! – LEGAL NOTICE in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Ask your employer if you can leave work early for the convenience of the school board!
Today’s quote … “Snowflakes: “An overly sensitive person, incapable of dealing with any opinions that differ from their own. These people can often be seen congregating in ‘safe zones’ on college campuses.” – The Urban Dictionary
Jim Haag’s picture of Columbia’s snowflake. – From What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area facebook page
Today’s second quote … “We need to fiercely guard our First Amendment rights — even when we disagree, and perhaps then, even more so.” – From today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial, “First Amendment on the march.“
And, yeah, a third quote … Tom Brady “is smarter, more disciplined, mentally tougher and yeah, coached better.” – From this Pittsburgh Post-Gazette column, “Paul Zeise: Patriots outplayed and out-coached the Steelers yet again”
- Gas is cheaper in Marietta | $2.39 there but $2.55 all over Columbia – GasBuddy
- Blighted Property | 301 N. Second Street, Columbia, PA – A LEGAL NOTICE – Lancaster Online
- A Columbia antiques outlet | still on the Sheriff Sale list of properties
- “Column: Encouraging local businesses to grow in place is key to economic development” – Lancaster Online
- A braggadocio Proclamation | National Day of Patriotism – Buzz Feed News
- Smart people – “dumass comments” | Alternative news – watch the news clips again at News Corpse
- Arrogance | “People don’t care” – Actually, people do care – “Conway contradicted polls that show most Americans want to see the returns when she said: “People didn’t care.” – The Guardian
- “Citatins” (sic) – Columbia Police Department facebook page and CrimeWatch
- For real? | “Student Arrested, Facing Jail for Throwing a Paper Airplane at Teacher” – The Free Thought Project
- Denial | White House website removes climate change – The Chicago Tribune
- Oregon Village project denied – Lancaster Online
- Merger | “Introducing Regional Gi –RGAL and LGI, Two Area Gastroenterology Practices, Announce Merger” – news release
- “What’s happening in our bodies as we age?” – The Conversation
- For real | A British sitcom from the early 60s – “Heil, Honey I’m Home!” – OZY.com