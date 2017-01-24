Today’s news – Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Yet another COLUMBIA BOROUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL MEETING SLATED FOR TOMOPRROW!!! – LEGAL NOTICE in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Ask your employer if you can leave work early for the convenience of the school board!



Today’s quote … “Snowflakes: “An overly sensitive person, incapable of dealing with any opinions that differ from their own. These people can often be seen congregating in ‘safe zones’ on college campuses.” – The Urban Dictionary



Jim Haag’s picture of Columbia’s snowflake. – From What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area facebook page

Today’s second quote … “We need to fiercely guard our First Amendment rights — even when we disagree, and perhaps then, even more so.” – From today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial, “First Amendment on the march.“

And, yeah, a third quote … Tom Brady “is smarter, more disciplined, mentally tougher and yeah, coached better.” – From this Pittsburgh Post-Gazette column, “Paul Zeise: Patriots outplayed and out-coached the Steelers yet again”

Gas is cheaper in Marietta | $2.39 there but $2.55 all over Columbia – GasBuddy

Blighted Property | 301 N. Second Street, Columbia, PA – A LEGAL NOTICE – Lancaster Online

A Columbia antiques outlet | still on the Sheriff Sale list of properties

A braggadocio Proclamation | National Day of Patriotism – Buzz Feed News



Smart people – “dumass comments” | Alternative news – watch the news clips again at News Corpse

Arrogance | “People don’t care” – Actually, people do care – “Conway contradicted polls that show most Americans want to see the returns when she said: “People didn’t care.” – The Guardian

Denial | White House website removes climate change – The Chicago Tribune

Oregon Village project denied – Lancaster Online

For real | A British sitcom from the early 60s – “Heil, Honey I’m Home!” – OZY.com