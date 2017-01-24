17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Tuesday, January 24, 2017

In Uncategorized on January 24, 2017 at 6:24 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

special-meeting

Yet another COLUMBIA BOROUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL MEETING SLATED FOR TOMOPRROW!!! – LEGAL NOTICE in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Ask your employer if you can leave work early for the convenience of the school board!

Today’s quote … “Snowflakes: “An overly sensitive person, incapable of dealing with any opinions that differ from their own. These people can often be seen congregating in ‘safe zones’ on college campuses.” – The Urban Dictionary

snowflakeJim Haag’s picture of Columbia’s snowflake. – From What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area facebook page

Today’s second quote … “We need to fiercely guard our First Amendment rights — even when we disagree, and perhaps then, even more so.” – From today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial, First Amendment on the march.

And, yeah, a third quote … Tom Brady “is smarter, more disciplined, mentally tougher and yeah, coached better.” – From this Pittsburgh Post-Gazette column, “Paul Zeise: Patriots outplayed and out-coached the Steelers yet again”

  • Gas is cheaper in Marietta | $2.39 there but $2.55 all over ColumbiaGasBuddy
  • Blighted Property | 301 N. Second Street, Columbia, PA – A LEGAL NOTICELancaster Online
  • Smart people – “dumass comments” | Alternative news watch the news clips again at News Corpse
  • Arrogance | “People don’t care”Actually, people do care – “Conway contradicted polls that show most Americans want to see the returns when she said: “People didn’t care.” – The Guardian

31-spencer

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: