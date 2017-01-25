Today’s news – part II

A major danger / a major loss | “Understanding net neutrality: Seven essential reads” – The Conversation

When “the enemy is the truth.” – The Boston Globe

“it only gets worse from here” – a column from The Boston Globe

Yet another COLUMBIA BOROUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL MEETING SLATED FOR TODAY!!! – LEGAL NOTICE in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Ask your employer if you can leave work early for the convenience of the school board!

And who’ll make dinner for the kids – ah, let them fend for themselves.

Here’s the contents of the agenda for the meeting:

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

1/25/2017 [5:30PM-6:30PM] @ District Administration Center, 200 N. 5th Street, Columbia, PA 17512

– SPECIAL BOARD MEETING –

1. Welcome and Call to Order 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Roll Call 4. Public Comment on Agenda Items Only 5. A motion is requested to un-table filling the Vacant Board Seat 6. A motion is requested to appoint ________ to the Vacant Board Seat until December 1, 2017 7. Discussion: Proceed with Solicitor challenging the legal sufficiency of petition sent to Board Members 8. Public Comment on Education Items 9. Adjuournment (sic) The agenda is posted at the Website.