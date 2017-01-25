Today’s news – part II

- A major danger / a major loss | “Understanding net neutrality: Seven essential reads” – The Conversation
- When “the enemy is the truth.” – The Boston Globe
- “‘American Carnage’ Is Real” – Bloomberg News column
- “it only gets worse from here” – a column from The Boston Globe
Yet another COLUMBIA BOROUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL MEETING SLATED FOR TODAY!!! – LEGAL NOTICE in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Ask your employer if you can leave work early for the convenience of the school board!
And who’ll make dinner for the kids – ah, let them fend for themselves.
Here’s the contents of the agenda for the meeting:
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
1/25/2017 [5:30PM-6:30PM] @ District Administration Center, 200 N. 5th Street, Columbia, PA 17512
– SPECIAL BOARD MEETING –
1. Welcome and Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Public Comment on Agenda Items Only
5. A motion is requested to un-table filling the Vacant Board Seat
6. A motion is requested to appoint ________ to the Vacant Board Seat until December 1, 2017
7. Discussion: Proceed with Solicitor challenging the legal sufficiency of petition sent to Board Members
8. Public Comment on Education Items