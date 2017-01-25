Today’s news – Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “look at Washington, and all they see is chaos. What a relief to them it would be if we finally got our act together.” – Paul Ryan in this article from The Atlantic: “How American Politics Went Insane”

Today’s second quote … “The county’s population is expected to grow from the current 540,000 to about 650,000 in 2040.” – From the editorial about Manheim Township’s commissioners’ decision to reject the $120 million Oregon Village project in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Yet another quote for today… “The first step of many in creating a state-run media for the federal government. Moscow is pleased.” – A comment following this Penn Live article: “Trump cuts off public access to EPA via media blackout, freezes new contracts and grants.” [NOTE: There are over 550 comments following this article.]

Some of them “guv’ment” folks – in it for themselves | The Governor does the right thing by whacking a guy who did a dumass move. – Penn Live

Thank you Columbia Police Department for making this your facebook cover photo post.

Columbia Police Department Arrests/Citations – Crime Watch page

The wall | Process starts today – FOX43-TV

Tonight at the Library … Yep, you might be able to make this just in case the 5:30 Columbia Borough School District’s hastily announced SPECIAL MEETING is a short one. But you likely won’t have time for dinner with your family.

Where do citizens find out about the School Board actions, including the irregularities concerning the school board of directors’ vacancy? By attending the meetings? Yes. By reading Columbia Spy or Columbia news, views & reviews? Yes. In other more traditional, larger, mainstream media with paid staff? Not until yesterday!

In the SCHOOL BRIEF, the correspondent noted that “Strickler, a former board president, noted it is very unusual for an elected body to not fulfill its obligation to fill an empty seat.” How is it germane what a former school board president says about the current issue? Why not a comment from the current school board president?

Ben’s passing out blame – Penn Live

A news release from Partners in Thyme

“The Partners in Thyme” Herb Club of Southern York and Northern Baltimore Counties will have their regularly scheduled meeting at the Red Brick Bakery in Red Lion, Pa. on Feb. 3rd, 2017 at 11:30 AM, where they will have their Anniversary luncheon to celebrate 28 years of the club. This tea/luncheon is an annual event held at different locations to celebrate their many years of herbal programs and events together.

Our meetings and programs meet the first Friday of each month at the Glenview Alliance Church, 10037 Susquehanna Trail, Glen Rock, Pa. 17327 from September- June unless an outside event is planned.

Our programs for the rest of our season will have the following line up of speakers and trips for those who might like to join the club. We do have a few membership openings for those who enjoy the culinary, decorative and medicinal use of herbs.

On March the 3rd, 2017, the club will once again welcome Elisabeth Weaver, the owner and operator of the Lancaster Farmacy, a well known herbal farm in Southern Lancaster County, who will

speak of herbs for healing. April 7th 2017, Lisa Bachman, a tea GURU from York, Pa. will speak about the teas of the world. On May 5th 2017, we will be traveling to Sonnewald’s in Spring Grove, Pa. for their famous “WEED WALK” with Willa Lefever, and on June 2nd 2017, we will wind up our season with a trip to “Radiance”, a woman owned herbal products shop and spiritual center in Lancaster, Pa. after which, we will travel to Ms Sarah Preston’s Labyrinth of herbs in Lancaster County. Ms. Sarah Preston is a community herbalist and the owner of the shop and Labyrinth. She will tour our club members through her garden of herbs. What a fantastic year for the club!

If you like what you have read, please come and join in the fun by calling Ms. Barbara Ann de Leon at (717)428-2210 or e-mail me at paroyalty639@yahoo.com