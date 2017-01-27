Today’s news – Friday, January 27, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “

“I have a question to business owners in Columbia, how many of you are being harassed by a Meter man? I was under the impression that they (the meter readers) make ’rounds’. Since I’ve moved to 4th street, I continue to be told by my customers that a certain meter reader is seen standing at either end of the block by my shop and as soon he sees someone pull in front of my shop he walks past and has given tickets. Today I had a sales rep I here and she wasn’t even out if her car and he was there to ticket her my husband pulled I front of the store and he was waiting by the post office and sure enough he came walking past that was 3:50 pm, then again at 4:10 he ticketed a customer in my shop. Is 4th street the only street that has meters? I’ve called the chief of police once about this, I don’t know what else I can do, this is becoming a deterrent to my customers. Please help with Any suggestions! I was thinking cameras to record how many times this individual passes my shop. I feel like I’m being harrassed.(sic)”

Click on the image to download the handbook.

So the borough’s a Land Bank partner and about to hand over a huge chunk of coin to support that. Has there been any movement at the land bank Website (e.g., listing of cooperating municipalities, updated minutes, anything since our December 19 post:” … this Authority could take a lesson in transparency (meeting agendas and minutes) from Columbia Borough and the Columbia Borough School District. The most recent agendas and minutes posted are from September and August? Nope, none that we’ve seen.

What’s the law on holding bingo games in Lancaster County? The District Attorney’s Website offers all the info including these Frequently Asked Questions.

No “beer and wine cafe” at the Weis just east of Columbia – Lancaster Online

One of the “funny – but with a modicom of truth” meme-like graphics at “The Realest People of Lancaster” facebook page. Might be sound advice for some elected public servants, school boards, etc. to consider.

Pennsylvania Budget outlook | Bleak, bleaker, etc … Read the Down, down, down. “The revised estimate is $32.060 billion, which is $250 million lower than the IFO’s November 2016 estimate and $450 million lower than the estimate published by the IFO at the beginning of the fiscal year.” – Find out more at the Pennsylvania Independent Fiscal Office Website.

From the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster | “Bailey Chant, 18, of Columbia, was cited after an incident Jan. 23 at his residence.” – “Luis D. Pagan-Garcia, 39, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault and public drunkenness after an incident Jan. 23 in the 200 block of South 4th Street, police said.”

OPINION: It’s another justice miscarriage as another white woman gets virtually no penalty for stealing; “The judge also told her she has to at least try to pay back every penny … ” What? Read some of the comments following the article; people wonder why! “And young women of all races who are addicted to drugs and steal from retail establishments to feed their ‘addiction’ sit in jail? Just….WOW…..no work release for them and their children often end up as wards of the state. I have a major headache now…..” WHERE’S THE EQUAL TREATMENT?