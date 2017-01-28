Today’s news – Saturday, January 28, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s Quote …“Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…” – From Emma Lazarus’ poem, New Collusus.

County schools news items deluge the once-a-month SCHOOLS section to LNP – Always Lancaster. | Columbia not so much. The section is part of today’s newspaper.



Pipelines are safe | “Largest Diesel Pipeline Spill in Years Floods Iowa Farmland with Toxic Slush” – The Free Thought Project

“Here’s How to Find Out If Your Tap Water Is Okay to Drink – One in four Americans are unsure about the safety of their tap water.” – Alternet

Here’s the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Website “Each year by July 1st you should receive a Consumer Confidence Report (CCR), also known as an annual drinking water quality report from your water supplier. Your CCR tells you where your water comes from and what’s in it.”

Try to find the CCR for the Columbia Water Company. NOTE: The Columbia Water Company does post its Annual Water Quality Report.

Remember the recent administration directive that ordered an EPA media blackout? – Fox News

Post and string at What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area facebook page asks about the Union Bank financed property sign on Front Street. Find our more about the $1,804,500 mortgage at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Website – https://searchdocs.lancasterdeeds.com/countyweb/disclaimer.do

A giant step backwards | “The president is taking the United States back to the nightmares of the world before the Second World War: closed borders, limited trade, and a go-it-alone national race to the bottom.” – The Atlantic

The Turkey Hill Nation – https://www.turkeyhillnation.com/join

According to the Website, “The Nation is a community where our most passionate fans can find out about new products and new flavors BEFORE the news is announced anywhere else.”

Not on this list (thankfully) because these places are expensive | “The Best Counties to Live In” – 24/7 Wall St.

Be careful what you wish for | “Behind closed doors, Republican lawmakers fret about how to repeal Obamacare” – The Washington Post

Hitler likeable? | If you believed the some of the news items at the time – Futurity

Penn State University studying yoga-based program to reduce cancer risk |A research at Pennsylvania State University is reportedly undertaking a yoga-focused mind and body intervention that uses stretching, breathing, prayer and relaxation strategies to increase physical activity, reduce sedentary time, and reduce stress among adults in Pennsylvania’s Centre County.This faith-based, mind-body intervention named as “Harmony & Health”, and lead by assistant professor of kinesiology Scherezade K. Mama seeks to increase physical activity and reduce health disparities, including cancer risks, among those who reside in rural areas; reports suggest.Fifty men and 50 women, over 18 years of age and overweight or obese, will participate in “Harmony & Health” for 14 weeks.Meanwhile, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, called this Penn State study looking into the possible reduction of cancer risk by a yoga-based program “a step in the positive direction”. Zed urged all major world universities to explore various benefits yoga offered.Yoga, referred as “a living fossil”, was a mental and physical discipline, for everybody to share and benefit from, whose traces went back to around 2,000 BCE to Indus Valley civilization, Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, noted.Rajan Zed further said that yoga, although introduced and nourished by Hinduism, was a world heritage and liberation powerhouse to be utilized by all. According to Patanjali who codified it in Yoga Sutra, yoga was a methodical effort to attain perfection, through the control of the different elements of human nature, physical and psychical. -SOURCE: news release