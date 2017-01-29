Today’s news … Sunday, January 29, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s Quote …“Following Donald Trump’s presidential victory, many broadcast networks began to re-evaluate their programming decisions. This pilot season is already showing signs of their efforts to appeal to Trump America … ” – From an article at Hollywood Reporter.

Today’s second quote … “Thr coverage about me in the @ nytimes and the @ washingtonpost gas been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its.dwindling subscribers and readers.They got me wrong right from the beginning and still have not changed course, and never will. DISHONEST – POTUS tweet

Columbia’s “Mim” More is 110 – featured article about her leads the Lancaster Living section in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Help wanted at the School District – The Merchandiser

The Little Mermaid Night at Hinkle’s. Put February 23 on your calendar!

Bad actors from these countries are still welcome | “Here are the countries of origin of radicalized Muslims who carried out deadly attacks in the U.S., beginning on Sept. 11, 2001: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Russia and Pakistan.” – WITF

The Turkey Hill at 1199 Prospect Road is on the list – and some of the other usual suspects show a high number of violations in restaurant inspections in Lancaster County. – Lancaster Online



At Jim Mack’s Ice Cream, “The person in charge failed in their duties and responsibilities” and a longer than average number of violations. | York County food serving establishments inspections. – York Daily Record / York Sunday News

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.