17512 Columbia

Today’s news … Sunday, January 29, 2017

In Uncategorized on January 29, 2017 at 7:28 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s Quote …“Following Donald Trump’s presidential victory, many broadcast networks began to re-evaluate their programming decisions. This pilot season is already showing signs of their efforts to appeal to Trump America … ” – From an article at Hollywood Reporter.

Today’s second quote … “Thr coverage about me in the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost gas been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its.dwindling subscribers and readers.They got me wrong right from the beginning and still have not changed course, and never will. DISHONEST – POTUS tweet

secret-of-mim

  • Columbia’s “Mim” More is 110 – featured article about her leads the Lancaster Living section in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
  • Help wanted at the School District – The Merchandiser

31-spencer

  • Bad actors from these countries are still welcome | “Here are the countries of origin of radicalized Muslims who carried out deadly attacks in the U.S., beginning on Sept. 11, 2001: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Russia and Pakistan.” – WITF
  • The Turkey Hill at 1199 Prospect Road is on the list – and some of the other usual suspects show a high number of violations in restaurant inspections in Lancaster County. – Lancaster Online

food-safety-inspections

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: