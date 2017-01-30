Today’s news – Monday, January 30, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s Quote …“If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, Or walk with Kings – nor lose the common touch … ” – from Rudyard Kipling’s poem, “If”.

Today’s second quote … “Whatever was true now was true from everlasting to everlasting. It was quite simple. All that was needed was an unending series of victories over your own memory. ‘Reality control’, they called it: in Newspeak, ‘doublethink’.” – from “Nineteen Eighty-four”, by George Orwell (chapter three).

And a third quote … “Addiction hides in the faces of everyday people all around us.” – From this Penn Live article: “Pa. mom pens ‘brutally honest’ obit for daughter, 20, dead of heroin.”

Remember reading this in high school? | “60 years after Orwell wrote 1984 and was destroyed by the book, a chilling reminder that his sinister vision is almost reality” – The Daily Mail

Reasonable approach | “The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to establish an arts advisory board tasked with finding ways to diversify the leadership, staffing, audiences and programming of major regional arts institutions.”

Columbia Borough School District’s adoption of “Parent / Citizens Advisory Committees” happened in December, 2013. Are they in place; are they being used in issues such as bullying; communicating with the public and staff; other areas?

The policy is at the District Website (http://www.columbiabsd.org/) under these tabs: DISTRICT – SCHOOL BOARD – BOARD POLICIES or click on the link above.

Yeah, they’re different | The spoiled Rich Kids! … and then they grow up!

In a few days, it’ll be Ground Hog Day. How many of us have the uneasy feeling that we’ll be hit with a “mega-snow event” between now and Spring?