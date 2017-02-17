School District: 2,165 owe per capita tax.

Columbia Spy‘s posted the list of 2,169 accounts that have outstanding 2016 per capita tax bills due to the Columbia Borough School District.

Here’s the Columbia Borough School District Per Capita Tax Information as shown at the District’s Website:

The Per Capita Tax rate for 2016-2017 is $15.00 for every resident age 18 or over. Per capita tax name and/or address corrections must be made through the Columbia Borough School District Tax Office, 200 North Fifth Street, Columbia, PA 17512.

Tax Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 – 11:30 a.m., 12:30 – 3:00 p.m. Phone 717-681-2600.

Make checks payable to Columbia Borough School District. Payments should be mailed to PO Box 206, Columbia, PA 17512-0206. Payments may also be made in person at Union Community Bank, 921 Lancaster Avenue, Columbia, or the District Tax Office.

All payments must be accompanied by the payment stub of the tax notice to assure proper credit. If a receipt is required when paying by mail, enclose a stamped, self-addressed envelope. It is recommended that all payments be made by check or money order. A charge of $25.00 will be made for any checks returned because of insufficient funds in addition to any bank fees assessed.

PAYMENT terms:

Discount – 2% discount on the base amount for payment on or before August 31.

Base – Base amount payable from September 1 through October 31.

Penalty – 10% penalty is added to payments between November 1 and December 31.

FINAL PAYMENT IS DUE BY DECEMBER 31.

Postmarks will be used to determine payment date. All taxes must be paid in person or postmarked by December 31. If taxes are not paid by the due date, they will be turned over to Powell, Rogers and Speaks Collection Agency and additional fees will be assessed.