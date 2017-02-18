Fourth Friday in the Rivertowns | Friday, February 24

Fourth Friday in the Rivertowns is coming up on Friday, February 24 from 5-8pm. Note the time change from 9pm.

“Fourth Friday is a monthly happening inviting the public to enjoy an evening visiting galleries, restaurants, antique and specialty shops & other various venues in Columbia, Marietta, and Wrightsville. The evening provides opportunities to view exhibits from local and regional artists, to enjoy refreshments, special events and promotions, while discovering the distinct charm of the Susquehanna River communities.”

Geltz Gotz Goodeze, 430 Locust St, Columbia, will offer a prize drawing and light refreshments.

This month, Susquehanna Center for the Creative Arts (SCCA), 224 Locust St, Columbia, 717-576-9628, will feature Wrightsville artist Frank Morgan.

Morgan has been painting and drawing since childhood. His first lessons were at the Corcoran School of Art in Washington, D.C. at the age of eight. Following secondary school in Arlington, Virginia, he attended Harvard University where he studied drawing and art history while obtaining a bachelor’s degree in political science. After graduating in 1973 he worked as an architectural draftsman for the Architects’ Design Group in Cambridge, Massachusetts and painted in his spare time.

In 1975 Morgan began painting full-time, and entered the studio workshop of Robert Cormier, a renowned Boston portrait painter and member of the Guild of Boston Artists. The Guild is a select group of painters dedicated to preserving traditional European methods inherited from the 19th century Ecole de Beaux Arts in Paris.

Morgan studied with Robert Cormier for two years at the historic Fenway Studios in Boston, where he learned still-life, drawing, and portraiture in the classic French manner. Afterwards he studied human anatomy and master drawing with professors from Boston University’s School of Fine Arts. Concurrently he began to copy the works of master artists such as Rembrandt and Raphael, a program of self-instruction he continues to this day. In addition, while living in Boston, he taught architectural drawing at the Boston Architectural Center School of Architecture where he had earlier enrolled as a part-time student.

In the 1980s, after returning to Washington, D.C., Morgan travelled extensively in Europe to study the works of European masters firsthand, gave private lessons in painting and composition, and lectured in architectural history at Georgetown University. During the 1990s he produced a series of prints of Washington, D.C. scenes which were sold widely in the Washington area, and in 2000 he was commissioned to paint a unique series of views of the U.S. Capitol for the Congressional Holiday Ornament program, a series still in use at the Capitol today. He also worked as an architectural designer and consultant for private clients in the Washington area.

Morgan’s home and studio are now at 222 Hellam Street in Wrightsville, Pennsylvania where he devotes his time to historic and religious painting. Reproductions of his works can now be seen at 222 Hellam in a free outdoor viewing gallery available to the public 24 hours a day. He can be contacted at studioguild1@verizon.net.

SOURCE: news release