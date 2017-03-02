Today’s news – Thursday, March 2, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … ““What surprised me is the continued concern about government and politics at the state and federal level.” – Berwood Yost, F&M Poll’s chief methodologist and director of the Center for Opinion Research. From this F&M College article about Pennsylvanians being unhappy with the way government operates.

We’re not surprised!

Another quote for today … “I

Thank you, Brian Wilson from Elizabethtown for writing this letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “Please stop using the world as your cigarette-butt can.” {NOTE: We’d like to emphasize and add “please stop using River Park and the streets of Columbia” to that!]

Tide girls’ basketball team’s season ends as District runner-up; Penn Live has game videos.

This Penn Live article says, “Both teams are now headed to the PIAA Class 2A tournament.”

More about inconsistent codes application and enforcement | Uncollected trash is a conversation starter with a long string of comments at this facebook page: “What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area”

“Twitter, a site beloved by white supremacists, is cracking down on people who say naughty words at elected officials by making it so that only their own followers can see their tweets for 12-hour periods. Good to see that the social network has its priorities in order. [CNBC]” – SOURCE: fivethirtyeight newsletter

“Survey says: Bulls Head still the best beer bar in Pennsylvania” – Central Penn Business Journal

Nothing new at the “no updates since September 2016” Columbia Housing Steering Committee facebook page or the “no updates since June 2016” Columbia Economic Development Corporation’s facebook page.

Boring

Retailers and store owners know the importance of changing in-store and window displays. “You can have the best merchandise in the world but if you don’t display it properly, customers will pass it by.” And when the product that’s being sold is the concept of the Borough’s housing or economic development, those store windows are the facebook pages and Websites. Stale, unchanging “digital in-store and window displays” are far worse than no digital impressions!

An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster states, Lancaster’s “City Council also voted Tuesday to pass a transparency ordinance requiring new steps when the city sells real estate to a body such as Lancaster’s Redevelopment Authority.” Transparency ought to be a normal operating practice there should not have to be a transparency ordinance.

Sh-h-h-Sessions! “Sessions did not disclose meetings with Russian ambassador” – FOX43-TV

Grave Concern will be holding a quarterly public meeting and program – Wednesday March 15th, 7:00 PM at the Lancaster County Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road – Route 30 East, Lancaster, PA 17602-1499 – (717) 393-9745. Program: “The History of Lancaster Cemetery and Notable Burials.” Presenters: Jerrold Smoker; Board Chairman, Lancaster Cemetery. This meeting is free and open to the public. Grave Concern is an organization dedicated to the history, preservation and restoration of historical burial places. – SOURCE: news release



“Lock Haven University (LHU) Counseling Program Ranked Among Top Online Graduate Degrees” | “Lock Haven University’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program was recently ranked by the SR Education Group, an education research publisher founded in 2004, as the 8th best Online Counseling Degree in 2017.Over 57,000 student reviews and ratings of over 1,600 colleges were analyzed in order to highlight the best graduate schools according to students. Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program Director Dr. Kristin Vincenzes said, “The fact that this ranking is based on student feedback is an honor and reinforces that the students at Lock Haven University have not only received a quality education to help them be successful in the mental health field, but they’ve enjoyed the journey along the way.” – SOURCE: news release