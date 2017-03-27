Today’s news – Monday, March 27, 2017 – the world is flat

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “I was in Bangalore, India, the Silicon Valley of India, when I realized that the world was flat.” – Thomas Friedman

The Internet has become and will continue to be the “great equalizer.” It’s been just just over 20 short years since the Internet has been part of the lives of most people in the world. Most of us didn’t really connect until around 1995 or so. The graphics below show the real revolution that’s happening around the globe.

Real Internet growth is phenomenal in those nations some Americans refer to as “third-world.” Clearly, the US will not be the Internet use leader in the coming years. There are more Internet users today in Asia, Europe and Africa than in the United States and Camada … yet, the percentage of users is lower.

Internet “speeds” around the world are much, much faster than those in the US. In this ranking, the US speeds rank 21st in the world. The leading nations’ speeds are three times faster than ours.

“Home broadband in the US costs far more than elsewhere. At high speeds, it costs nearly three times as much as in the UK and France, and more than five times as much as in South Korea.” – BBC

We pay more to get less – and that’s what our systems (“elected public servants” following the will of the selected and protected Internet providers) want it to be. It’s kind of like insurance and health care … protected and selected, too.

The Internet World Stats Website has these graphics and a trove of data about usage around the world.

