17512 Columbia

“PPL electric prices set to rise | Businesses and homeowners … will see higher prices starting June 1.”

May 2, 2017

14.17% rate hike

Central Penn Business Journal announces that “Businesses and homeowners who stick with PPL Electric Utilities as their power company will see higher prices starting June 1.

“The Allentown-based utility is raising its so-called price to compare, which is the price paid by PPL customers who do not select alternative energy suppliers.

“The increase, which affects both small businesses and homeowners, takes effect June 1 and lasts through Dec. 1.”

ppl ratesClick on the graphic to enlarge.

… and

Up river, a water company is looking for a double-digit rate increase too.

… and

“Pa. tax hole worsens in April | Officials: May collections should ease the pain”

… and who do you suppose is going to pay for all these increases and governmental screw-ups?

screwed

