Today’s news – Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “What’s even more amazing is that these people continue to get a slap on the wrist by the judicial system.” – Comment following this LNP – Always Lancaster article about another “trusted employee” theft.

Another quote … “There are 1,200 malls in the U.S. — the most ever, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers. Experts agree there is simply too much real estate devoted to retail.” – Extracted from this NPR article. Hey, let’s build some more shopping centers in Lancaster County.

A third quote … ” … what journalism needs most now is money, and lots of it—to fund full-time local journalists.” – Extracted from this opinion column in Editor & Publisher magazine.

In Bethlehem, council approves ethics training for its councillors. – The Morning Call



F&M in the news | “College business programs look to the liberal arts model: How’s this for breaking the mold? An entrepreneurship professor teaming up with an improvisational dance instructor to teach a course on creativity.” – MarketPlace.org

In Manheim Township, “16 residents vie for 6 spots on school board” according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Legal Notice prompts question | Are storage units a good investment? – Lancaster Online

Red Rose Access rate increase proposed for July 1

“people are wondering: ‘What the Frork?’” – Huffington Post

Pyramid scheme (hey he was in the banking sector): Toomey shouts out “pro-growth tax reform.”

Dictators and despots first blame and block news sources – WikiNews