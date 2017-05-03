Today’s news – Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “What’s even more amazing is that these people continue to get a slap on the wrist by the judicial system.” – Comment following this LNP – Always Lancaster article about another “trusted employee” theft.
Another quote … “There are 1,200 malls in the U.S. — the most ever, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers. Experts agree there is simply too much real estate devoted to retail.” – Extracted from this NPR article. Hey, let’s build some more shopping centers in Lancaster County.
A third quote … ” … what journalism needs most now is money, and lots of it—to fund full-time local journalists.” – Extracted from this opinion column in Editor & Publisher magazine.
- In Bethlehem, council approves ethics training for its councillors. – The Morning Call
- F&M in the news | “College business programs look to the liberal arts model: How’s this for breaking the mold? An entrepreneurship professor teaming up with an improvisational dance instructor to teach a course on creativity.” – MarketPlace.org
- In Manheim Township, “16 residents vie for 6 spots on school board” according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
- Legal Notice prompts question | Are storage units a good investment? – Lancaster Online
- Red Rose Access rate increase proposed for July 1
“people are wondering: ‘What the Frork?’” – Huffington Post
- Pyramid scheme (hey he was in the banking sector): Toomey shouts out “pro-growth tax reform.”
- Dictators and despots first blame and block news sources – WikiNews
- Shut ‘er down!: POTUS – Reuters
- But there’s a high cost – MarketPlace.org
- Republicans: Work hard – get rich – MarketPlace.org