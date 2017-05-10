Today’s news – Tuesday, May 10, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “And so the way we respond to Trump’s Tuesday Night massacre will decide whether ‘the system works’ again, or whether this country slowly slides into the realm of the world’s all-too-many unstable banana republics.” – From this column at Philly.com.



Another quote … “

A third quote … “

Statewide and locally: Parents want DUI repeat offenders to GO TO JAIL! – FOX43-TV

Pennsylvania is a failing state | Lags other states when it comes to “evaluating” the grant and “economic development” programs it has funded for municipalities and corporations. – Lancaster Online

As it is for School District Boards of Directors – Lancaster Online

“ Lancaster General Health will host a series of four free Wellness 101 classes Mondays at locations throughout the county. ‘Bounce Back From Stress’ will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the lunchroom at LG Health Columbia, 306 North Seventh Street, Columbia. For more information or to register for one or all of the classes, call 717-544-4636 or visit LGHealth.org/ Wellness. – LNP – Always Lancaster

Couple “having it their way” at Shrewsbury McDonald’s – FOX43-TV

Ground-breaking for behavioral hospital in Lancaster – Central Penn Business Journal

An absolutely brilliant commentary (and string comments) about Columbia’s streets at You know you’re from Columbia PA if…