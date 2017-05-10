Today’s news – Tuesday, May 10, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “And so the way we respond to Trump’s Tuesday Night massacre will decide whether ‘the system works’ again, or whether this country slowly slides into the realm of the world’s all-too-many unstable banana republics.” – From this column at Philly.com.
Another quote … “Yea they (Bruceskie’s) are becoming a private club so he sold her liquor license to thill since they are going to becoming a private club he is only going to be serving beer 🍻 now” – A post at at string at this facebook page: You know you’re from Columbia PA if…
A third quote … “without grass clippings no sense in having a yard waste program just more tax dollars for nothing similar to street sweeping” – From another post about grass clippings a the same facebook site.
- Statewide and locally: Parents want DUI repeat offenders to GO TO JAIL! – FOX43-TV
Pennsylvania is a failing state | Lags other states when it comes to “evaluating” the grant and “economic development” programs it has funded for municipalities and corporations. – Lancaster Online
- “Voters guide: What Lancaster County residents can expect in the primaries” – Lancaster Online
- “Council races contested in 3 Lancaster County borough” – Columbia’s not in the article. – Lancaster Online
- As it is for School District Boards of Directors – Lancaster Online
- “Lancaster General Health will host a series of four free Wellness 101 classes Mondays at locations throughout the county. ‘Bounce Back From Stress’ will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the lunchroom at LG Health Columbia, 306 North Seventh Street, Columbia. For more information or to register for one or all of the classes, call 717-544-4636 or visit LGHealth.org/Wellness. – LNP – Always Lancaster
- Couple “having it their way” at Shrewsbury McDonald’s – FOX43-TV
- Ground-breaking for behavioral hospital in Lancaster – Central Penn Business Journal
An absolutely brilliant commentary (and string comments) about Columbia’s streets at You know you’re from Columbia PA if…
- Oh, yeah | that makes sense “only in Wonderland, however!” – Philly.com