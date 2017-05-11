17512 Columbia

wilder and wilder | perspectives on the ways of life in and out of Wonderland!

In Everyday Living, Government, Lists, Opinions, People on May 11, 2017 at 8:28 am

US Representative Smucker: “Congress needs a “fresh start” in its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.”

Not certain a fresh start. Let’s have a continuation of the investigation that’s begun. Let’s not lose the trail.

“Jeff Sessions’s Role in James Comey’s Firing”The New Yorker

Can’t have no southern possum guarding the henhouse!

“Too many lawmakers become law breakers” | That’s the title of a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

True enough! There are too many instances of law makers and law enforcement people who are law breakers. They get DUIs and they engage in numerous criminal acts and walk away unscathed.

Coomey fired for getting too close to the truth about Russian connection? The Independent

Maybe.

Lebanon balances budget with staffing cutsThe Lebanon Daily News

Tough love hurts.

The long history, and short future, of the password The Conversation

Will we see this?

Money-laden power brokers lining up to insure Wonderland re-election. | “Pro-Trump super PACs have already spent $1 million on Election 2020.”The Center for Public Integrity

Money rules – everyone else loses. It’s BULL$hit!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: